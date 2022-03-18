ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
VLSFO cracks weaken for fifth straight session

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dropped for a fifth straight session on Wednesday to its lowest in nearly three weeks, drifting further away from a record high touched last week.

The front-month VLSFO crack fell to $21.58 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the weakest level since Feb. 25. The crack had hit a record peak of $31.79 a barrel last Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $21.62 a tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with a $19-premium a day earlier.

Asia’s cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) climbed to $4.10 per tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $3.83 per tonne on Tuesday.

The regional HSFO market would likely get some support from utility demand in the near term as Pakistan enters its summer next month, market watchers said.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for April traded at a discount of $11.75 a barrel to Brent on Wednesday, compared with minus $11.99 per barrel a day earlier.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) inventories for heavy distillates and residues rose 3,000 barrels from the previous week to 10.8 million barrels (1.6 million tonnes) in the week ended March 14, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

Compared with year-ago levels, the weekly fuel oil inventories at FOIZ were about 33% higher.

The weekly fuel oil stocks at FOIZ have averaged 10.1 million barrels so far this year, compared with a weekly average of 10.3 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

Sales of marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah marine refuelling and oil storage hub dropped 5% in February, official data showed, slumping to their lowest in the last year.

February bunker sales volumes were about 612,000 cubic meters, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), equivalent to about 586,000 tonnes, Reuters calculations showed.

The February sales volume, which declined for a fourth consecutive month since a record high in October, is also the lowest on record since the data was made available at the start of 2021.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in February plunged 7% from the previous month to 487,000 cubic meters, Reuters calculations showed.

Two 180-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deals, no 380-cst HSFO trades. No VLSFO trades were reported.

Three million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and products may not find their way to the market beginning in April after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as sanctions bite and buyers hold off.

Fuel Oil Fujairah Oil Industry Zone VLSFO crack

