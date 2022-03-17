ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Gold up as dollar, yields weaken after Fed’s in-line rate hike

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Gold rose on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve’s first hike in borrowing costs in three years bore no surprises, with gains underpinned by a drop in the dollar and US Treasury yields.

Spot gold advanced 0.6% to $1,939.78 per ounce by 1219 GMT. US gold futures were up 1.75 % to $1,942.40.

The US central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, but as the hike was on expected lines and came against the backdrop of surging prices, it did not dent gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

“It’s sell the rumour, buy the fact,” as gold moves forward with the bad news priced in, independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed decision

“Although counter-intuitive as raising rates should be negative for gold, it authenticates the claim that we’ve got an inflation problem.”

Rising US interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding, greenback-priced bullion.

Although the Fed laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs next year, the dollar and yields on 10-year US Treasury notes eased, with investors seemingly having priced in an even stronger rate hike, boosting gold.

The Fed’s “meek” response to soaring inflation helped gold, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central. “People will see that it is still good to hold gold because .25% doesn’t even rock the boat.”

Analysts have also said investors in safe-haven gold will continue to closely track political and economic risks posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has entered its fourth week.

Meanwhile, “if you had to look at one single thing to encourage you that this bull run has got legs, you’d be looking at ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows and that’s really positive,” Ross Norman said.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to the highest since March 2021 at 1,070.53 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $25.21 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,015.91. Palladium added 1.8% to $2,452.83.

Gold Prices gold market gold export

