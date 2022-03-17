ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.58%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.13%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-20.48%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,355 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,469 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.15%)
KSE100 43,810 Decreased By -165.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -191 (-1.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
World

AstraZeneca pays $775mn to settle drug dispute with Japan’s Chugai

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday it would pay $775 million to settle a patent dispute with Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical involving lucrative rare disease treatment Ultomiris.

Both AstraZeneca and Chugai will withdraw patent infringement cases filed in the United States and Japan dating back to 2018 as part of the settlement, the London-listed company said in a statement.

Britain approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID therapy

AstraZeneca will book the settlement payment as a charge in its first-quarter results.

The payment won’t affect its annual financial forecasts.

Ultomiris, which fetched nearly $700 million in 2021 sales, is developed by AstraZeneca’s rare disease division Alexion, a US drugmaker acquired by the British firm last year for $39 billion.

The drug was initially developed as a treatment for the neurological disorder ALS, but Alexion halted these efforts last year after lack of efficacy in a late-stage trial.

Ultomiris is currently approved in some markets as a treatment for two rare diseases - atypical-HUS, a condition that affects kidney function, and PNH, a serious blood disorder.

AstraZeneca’s

