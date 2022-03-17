ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.58%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.13%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-20.48%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,355 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,469 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.15%)
KSE100 43,810 Decreased By -165.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -191 (-1.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID therapy

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Britain’s medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic as infections surge globally amid spread of the Omicron variant.

The decision to grant approval for the treatment was endorsed by the government’s independent scientific advisory body after reviewing the evidence, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Thursday.

Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem, the World Health Organization said this week, warning nations to remain vigilant as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail, branded Evusheld, was found to cut the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in trials, with protection lasting for at least six months after a single dose, the MHRA said.

It has already been authorised in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

Britain has given it a similar approval and the MHRA said that the treatment, given as an intra-muscular injection, should not be administered to people infected with the COVID-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus or who have had recent exposure to someone with the virus.

However, the regulator has cautioned that there was insufficient data to evaluate fully Evusheld’s effectiveness against the Omicron variant or how long it would work against the variant, adding that it is liaising with AstraZeneca on that.

AstraZeneca in December said that a lab study had found that the antibody cocktail retained neutralising activity against Omicron, reporting the first such data for the treatment.

AstraZeneca’s

Comments

1000 characters

Britain approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID therapy

$21bn support request: Ministry seeks update from Pak envoy in Beijing

PSX website down due to technical issues

Dir rally: PM Imran, Asad Umar challenge ECP's notice in IHC

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges after IEA warns of shortfall in supply

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Read more stories