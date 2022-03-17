ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.58%)
GTECH 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PTC 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
TELE 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.04%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.73 (-20.22%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TRG 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.64%)
UNITY 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,355 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,469 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.15%)
KSE100 43,810 Decreased By -165.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -191 (-1.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Higher oil prices lift Gulf markets, Qatar outperforms

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Middle East stock markets rose on Thursday, aided by higher oil prices after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil markets could lose three million barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products from April.

Oil prices climbed as the Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $1.8, or 1.9%, to $99.86 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after falling for three consecutive trading sessions.

The oil market largely shrugged off a move by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates by one-quarter of a percentage point, as anticipated.

The Qatari index rose 0.6%, aided by a 7% jump in Investment Holding Group, after the real estate financier secured regulatory approval to buyout Elegancia Group.

Qatar Electricity and Water Company and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding also boosted the index.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index edged 0.2% higher, with gains driven by the Middle East Company for Manufacturing and Producing Paper.

Shares of the Saudi Arabia-based company which engages in the production of container board and industrial paper, rose 4% after reporting full-year sales of 1.06 billion riyals and posted a 17% rise in annual gross margins.

Dubai’s main index rose 0.2%.

Financial heavyweights Dubai Financial Market and Amlak Finance boosted the index.

The only major Gulf index trading down was Abu Dhabi’s index which lost 0.5% in early deals, hit by a 1.5% fall in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Middle East stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Higher oil prices lift Gulf markets, Qatar outperforms

$21bn support request: Ministry seeks update from Pak envoy in Beijing

PSX website down due to technical issues

Dir rally: PM Imran, Asad Umar challenge ECP's notice in IHC

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges after IEA warns of shortfall in supply

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Read more stories