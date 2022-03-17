ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.82%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.58%)
GTECH 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
PTC 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
TELE 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.04%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -4.73 (-20.22%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TRG 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.64%)
UNITY 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,355 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,469 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.15%)
KSE100 43,810 Decreased By -165.7 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -191 (-1.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Pakistan

Dir rally: PM Imran, Asad Umar challenge ECP's notice in IHC

  • ECP says PTI party leaders violated code of conduct at local election rally in KPK
BR Web Desk 17 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) top leadership has challenged a notice by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which said some party leaders violated its code of conduct at an election rally in Lower Dir, ahead of local elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar challenged on Thursday the ECP's notice in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah has accepted the petition, in which the ECP and the federation have been named.

In a tweet, Umar said "due process has been followed for issuance of ordinance allowing public office holders to campaign".

PML-N to approach ECP against PM’s Lower Dir speech

Separately, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on March 12 planned to approach the ECP against PM Imran's address at the same election rally, where he lashed out at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party co-chair Asif Ali Zardari, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, labelling them the “three stooges”.

The decision to approach the ECP was taken in a meeting of senior PML-N leadership, in which they also reviewed preparations for the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

PML-N insiders said the PM and other government ministers’ addresses to the election rallies in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were in violation of the ECP code of conduct, ahead of the next phase of local bodies elections, scheduled to be held on March 31.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Asad Umar ECP Dir Jalsa

