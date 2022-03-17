ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Camera drone ‘attack’ on Aseefa: PPP urges DG ISI to conduct investigation

Naveed Butt 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum for a transparent investigation into the drone camera strike on Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari during long march.

The letter was written by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari to the DG ISI for transparent inquiry of drone camera attack on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s sister Aseefa Bhutto. According to the letter, “as you know Chairman PPP Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari began an Awami March to protest against the current government’s anti people policies. The march began from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on 27th February and ended in Islamabad on 08 March 2022.” The letter further described as “In addition to the multitude of people accompanying him on this march, Chairman PPP was also accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.”

The letter says, “When the march reached Khanewal on 4th March, a drone camera of a local TV network flew suspiciously into Chairman BBZ’s truck and targeted his sister, injuring her substantially. Ms. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was immediately taken for medical attention and the matter reported at Khanewal police station.”

The letter further explains, “Given your organization’s considerable expertise in investigation, we request that you look into this case and bring to light the facts.”

According to the letter, “As the daughter of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and former President Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP has taken this attack on Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari most seriously and looking towards your organisation to investigate the issue in a through and unbiased manner.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

