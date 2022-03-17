Camera drone ‘attack’ on Aseefa: PPP urges DG ISI to conduct investigation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum for a transparent investigation into the drone camera strike on Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari during long march.

The letter was written by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari to the DG ISI for transparent inquiry of drone camera attack on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s sister Aseefa Bhutto. According to the letter, “as you know Chairman PPP Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari began an Awami March to protest against the current government’s anti people policies. The march began from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on 27th February and ended in Islamabad on 08 March 2022.” The letter further described as “In addition to the multitude of people accompanying him on this march, Chairman PPP was also accompanied by his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.”

The letter says, “When the march reached Khanewal on 4th March, a drone camera of a local TV network flew suspiciously into Chairman BBZ’s truck and targeted his sister, injuring her substantially. Ms. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was immediately taken for medical attention and the matter reported at Khanewal police station.”

The letter further explains, “Given your organization’s considerable expertise in investigation, we request that you look into this case and bring to light the facts.”

According to the letter, “As the daughter of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and former President Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP has taken this attack on Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari most seriously and looking towards your organisation to investigate the issue in a through and unbiased manner.”

