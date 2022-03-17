ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
Bhandara explains how sports strengthen youth’s mental, physical abilities

Press Release 17 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara says that sports help in developing the mental and physical abilities of the youth. This builds their character along with improving patience and courage in their personalities, because self-confidence in a person can play an important role in the country’s development.

He said that the players are assets of the nation and play an important role in promoting sports for the formation of a healthy society. He expressed his views while talking to reporters after distributing prizes in the successful team at the 118th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup Final in Rawalpindi.

Six teams that participated in the pilot event were:

In the final FC KPK Team scored 9 goals to beat PAF team by 5 goals. Ambassador of Czech Republic H.E. Tomas Swetanka was the Chief Guest of this event. He appreciated the efforts of the Murree Brewery team for the promotion sports event went on to say that the inaugural M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo tournament was held in 1904.

