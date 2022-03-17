ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
China stocks leap after State Council pledges support for economy, capital markets

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks jumped 9% on Wednesday to mark their best day since 2008, after China’s top policymaker assured markets of stability and support and helped put a floor under sectors hurt by a regulatory crackdown.

Vice Premier Liu He said Beijing would roll out support for the Chinese economy as well as be cautious with measures for capital markets.

The Xinhua news agency also cited Liu as saying, at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee under the State Council, that regulators would coordinate better with their counterparts in Hong Kong.

The comments came a day after China stocks slumped to 21-month lows and mainland firms listed in Hong Kong plumbed 2008 lows.

Chinese stocks have been pummelled this year by rising domestic COVID-19 cases, fears about a blowback on China from its dealings with the sanctions-hit Russia, and continued regulatory crackdowns, including the risk of more mainland firms being delisted by U.S. exchanges.

Liu’s assurances helped the Hang Seng index claw back all the ground lost on Tuesday and more. The HSI surged more than 9% to above the 20,000-point mark.

The Hang Seng Tech Index logged its biggest daily gain of 22%, recovering a good deal of the ground it had ceded since March 10 as regulatory fears piled up.

“It’s quite positive, at least for the moment, as Liu addressed some key concerns in the market, especially regarding the regulatory crackdown,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. “Liu also demands the PBOC to take action, so I believe the PBOC will do some easing in the next couple of months.”

The blue-chip CSI300 index gained the most since July 2020, rising 4.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 3.5% and the Hong Kong-listed China Enterprises Index gained 12.5%.

The CSI300 had lost 19% in the year to date through Tuesday’s close.

Among Hong Kong index heavyweights, Meituan jumped 32.1%, while Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group soared 23% and 27%, respectively, logging their biggest daily gains. Other stocks caught in China’s regulatory crosshairs, such as education, also rallied, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group rising 37%.

Liu’s comments also helped to ease worries that encouraging economic data for January and February were leading to complacency among policymakers in Beijing.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks Chinese economy

