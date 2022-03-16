ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Dubai grants crypto exchange Binance a virtual asset licence

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been granted a licence to conduct some operations in Dubai, the company said on Wednesday, from where it plans to carry out regional business.

The awarding of the Virtual Asset Licence from Dubai's recently formed Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) comes after Gulf neighbour Bahrain on Tuesday awarded Binance a crypto-asset service provider licence, its first such licence from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country.

"Binance will be permitted to extend limited exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers. All licensed VARA service providers will be monitored progressively to open access to the retail market," Binance said in a statement.

Cryptocurrency giant Binance gets licence in Bahrain

The crypto company will also anchor a blockchain technology hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), it said.

Financial regulators across the world have targeted Binance, with some banning the platform from certain activities and others warning consumers that it was not licensed to operate in their jurisdictions.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Gulf region's financial capital, has been pushing to develop the virtual asset sector and regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week adopted its first law governing virtual assets and established VARA as a regulator to oversee the sector.

Binance said in December it was working with DWTC to help set up an international virtual asset ecosystem in Dubai and assist with the development of virtual asset regulations.

"Binance will be able to operate its regional business from Dubai in the newly announced regulatory ecosystem that is subject to comprehensive legislation and internationally applicable policy frameworks," DWTC Authority Director General Helal Saeed Almarri said.

