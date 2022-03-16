ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed decision

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

Gold steadied on Wednesday, with a weaker dollar offsetting pressure from higher US Treasury yields as investors await the first pandemic-era US Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Spot gold was steady at $1,916.71 per ounce at 1226 GMT after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,906 on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,922.00.

“Bullion bears are taking a breather as they await the Fed’s highly anticipated policy guidance,” Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, said.

“Once gold markets have fully digested the Fed’s policy signals, attention could swiftly return to the ever-evolving Russia-Ukraine war,” Tan said, adding that any escalation of the crisis would lead to further gold price rises.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, and consequently higher yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold was holding up well despite a wider risk-on sentiment, said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

“If there is disappointment that the market has expected more rate hikes that the Fed actually delivers, this could be supportive for gold, and vice-versa,” Fertig added.

The US dollar dipped, providing some support to greenback-priced bullion.

A fundamental change that could take place after the Ukraine crisis ends is higher gold purchases from central banks of countries that are not aligned with the West, as they seek to diversify away from assets like the euro and dollar, said Bernard Dahdah, an analyst at Natixis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that peace talks were sounding more realistic, even as Russia’s invasion continued, but more time was needed.

Spot silver was flat at $24.86 per ounce, while platinum rose 2.2% to $1,007.57.

Palladium gained 1.9% to $2,470.66, inching away from Monday’s more than two-week low, amid receding supply fears.

Gold Prices gold market gold export

Comments

1000 characters

Gold steadies as focus turns to Fed decision

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Pakistan manage draw in second Test against Australia

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

National Accounts, trade indices: Re-basing approved by PBS’s GC

Read more stories