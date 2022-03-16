ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 201,000 T corn in tender

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 201,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said. Three consignments were bought.

One consignment of about 65,000 tonnes for arrival around June 23 was believed to have been bought from trading house Pan Ocean at an estimated $412.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Shipment was sought between May 20-June 8 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between April 30-May 19 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, April 25-May 14 from South America or May 5-May 24 from South Africa.

A second consignment of about 68,000 tonnes for arrival in Korea around July 3 was bought from Bunge also at about $412.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne for additional port unloading.

Shipment was sought between May 30-June 18 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between May 10-May 29 if from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, May 5-May 24 from South America or May 15-June 3 if from South Africa.

Bunge also sold a third consignment of about 68,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around July 14 at an estimated $413.90 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Shipment was sought between June 10-June 29 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between May 21-June 9 if from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, May 16-June 4 from South America or May 26-June 14 if from South Africa.

