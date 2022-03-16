ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Mar 16, 2022
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Long march’ termed attempt to undermine national unity

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Terming the announcement of PDM to hold a Long March on March 23, as an attempt to malign national unity, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the PDM has again shown political immaturity and irresponsibility.

“There is no room for negative politics and the politics of the opposition was not based on any principle or ideology and its every tactic would be fully countered,” he said while talking to the provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Hamid Yar Hiraj.

The CM regretted that the PDM was impassive to the importance of national interest. These individuals are putting the national interest at stake to protect their political stakes; he added. The nation was united under PM Imran Khan and the government would complete its term, he said.

Moreover, the CM in his message on ‘World Consumer Rights Day,’ said the protection of consumers’ rights was one of the obligations of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar PDM Long march

Comments

1000 characters

