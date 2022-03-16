‘Long march’ termed attempt to undermine national unity

LAHORE: Terming the announcement of PDM to hold a Long March on March 23, as an attempt to malign national unity, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the PDM has again shown political immaturity and irresponsibility.

“There is no room for negative politics and the politics of the opposition was not based on any principle or ideology and its every tactic would be fully countered,” he said while talking to the provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht and Hamid Yar Hiraj.

The CM regretted that the PDM was impassive to the importance of national interest. These individuals are putting the national interest at stake to protect their political stakes; he added. The nation was united under PM Imran Khan and the government would complete its term, he said.

Moreover, the CM in his message on ‘World Consumer Rights Day,’ said the protection of consumers’ rights was one of the obligations of the government.

