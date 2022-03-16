Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
16 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Flying Cement Company Ltd 24-02-2222 17-03-2022 25-03-2022 /-
Pak Elektron Limited 10-03-2022 01-04-2022 08-04-2022 Prem. 4.00/-
==================================================================================================
