ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US producer prices increase strongly in February

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: US producer prices rose solidly in February, and further gains are likely amid higher prices of crude oil and other commodities following Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The producer price index for final demand increased 0.8% after accelerating 1.2% in January, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through February, the PPI climbed 10% after a similar gain in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI gaining 0.9% and increasing 10.0% year-on-year. The data does not capture the surge in prices of oil and other commodities, like wheat, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

US consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022: report

Inflation by all measures has way exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The US central bank is expected to start raising interest rates on Wednesday. Economists are forecasting as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Crude oil prices shot up more than 30%, with global benchmark Brent hitting a high at $139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, before easing to trade below $100 a barrel on Tuesday.

Despite the pullback in oil prices, inflation is likely to remain hot as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in China, a major source of raw materials for US factories, puts more pressure on supply chains.

“US inflation will accelerate through the first half of this year and will almost certainly push higher still in the third quarter if not the fourth,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

Inflation was already a problem before the Russia-Ukraine war. A shift in spending to goods from services during the COVID-19 pandemic and trillions of dollars in relief from the government unleashed strong demand, which ran against capacity constraints as the spread of the coronavirus pushed millions of workers out of the labor market, making it harder to move raw materials to factories and finished goods to consumers.

The government last week reported an acceleration in consumer prices in February, with the annual inflation rate posting its largest increase in 40 years.

High inflation, mostly in the form of more expensive gasoline, has prompted economists to trim their economic growth estimates for this year. So far, a recession is not anticipated as households accumulated massive savings during the pandemic.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices climbed 0.2% in February. The so-called core PPI increased 0.8% in January.

In the 12 months through February, the core PPI rose 6.6% after gaining 6.8% in January.

usa economy USA GDP US producer prices

Comments

1000 characters

US producer prices increase strongly in February

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

We don't have a comment beyond what India has said: US State Dept

KSE-100 up 350 points as plunge in oil prices revives sentiments

Shujaat urges govt, opposition to call off rallies in country's 'greater interest'

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Babar hundred stalls Australia's victory march in Karachi

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Read more stories