ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian kabaddi player shot dead during tournament

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: A prominent Indian athlete has been shot and killed after returning to the country from his home in Britain to organise a kabaddi tournament, police told AFP Tuesday.

Kabaddi – which roughly translates to “holding hands” – is a tag-meets-rugby contact sport widely believed to have originated in the South Asian nation thousands of years ago.

Footage widely shared on social media showed the body of Sandeep Nangal – known as “gladiator” in the circles of the locally popular contact sport – with visible gunshot wounds on his face and chest.

The 37-year-old represented India in overseas kabaddi contests, according to local media, and had settled in the United Kingdom but travelled to his hometown to help stage a competition.

“He was shot with around 20-25 bullets when he was overseeing the tournament matches and was declared dead when his body reached the nearest hospital,” Punjab state police officer Parminder Singh told AFP by phone.

“We are in the hunt to nab the attackers and have launched an investigation into the whole episode.”

Kabaddi underwent a glitzy makeover in 2014 when players were auctioned, like in the hugely successful Indian Premier League cricket tournament, with businesses and Bollywood stars paying big money to recruit players for franchise teams.

Indian kabaddi player kabaddi Sandeep Nangal

Comments

1000 characters

Indian kabaddi player shot dead during tournament

We don't have a comment beyond what India has said: US State Dept

KSE-100 up 350 points as plunge in oil prices revives sentiments

Shujaat urges govt, opposition to call off rallies in country's 'greater interest'

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Babar hundred stalls Australia's victory march in Karachi

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

India says reviewing procedures after missile 'accidentally fired' into Pakistan

Read more stories