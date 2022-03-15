ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end 1% lower as cautious investors wait for Fed meeting

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended more than 1% lower on Tuesday in choppy trading as cooling oil and metal prices dragged down energy and steelmaker stocks, with investors locking in gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.23% at 16,663, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.26% to end at 55,776.85.

“Investors are maintaining a cautious approach (ahead of the Fed)… there is some rebalancing happening,” said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research in Mumbai.

Indian shares end 1pc higher

The US central bank’s two-day meeting will commence later on Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of the meeting.

Domestic sentiment also soured as global markets fell on a combination of rising COVID-19 cases in China, a lack of major progress in Ukraine-Russia talks and the prospect of a Fed rate hike.

Investors should not rush to buy the dip as the correction in the markets is not based on just one factor, Chepa said, with the war adding a lot of uncertainty.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp was among the biggest percentage losers on the Nifty 50, falling 4.7%, as oil prices tumbled more than 5%. The Nifty energy index closed down 2.18%.

Concerns over the fallout from surging COVID-19 cases in top consumer China pushed iron ore futures and industrial metals down globally. In Mumbai, the Nifty Metal Index lost 4.07%. Steelmaker Tata Steel slid about 4.9%.

Among other stocks, digital payments company Paytm tumbled 12.2%, extending its slump amid mounting regulatory woes and a decision by investor SoftBank’s representatives to leave the company’s board.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end 1% lower as cautious investors wait for Fed meeting

Pak rupee hits new all-time low against dollar

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

Rs8.2bn Ramazan package: ECC urged to widen scope

India says reviewing procedures after missile 'accidentally fired' into Pakistan

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

Read more stories