ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

  • PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says the decision to do so is due to financial reasons
BR Web Desk 15 Mar, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to change the name of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for "financial reasons", nearly 50 years after it was named after former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja told ESPNcricinfo that the cricket board was in “advanced negotiations” with a number of sponsors. The highest bidder would win the right to have the stadium renamed after it.

There have been a number of attempts in the past to change the name of the iconic stadium, but all of them were for political reasons, he said.

“However, this one is purely financial,” Ramiz told the publication, adding that other stadiums in the country, including the National Stadium Karachi (NSK), could also be renamed.

Shafique and Azam lead Pakistan fightback in second Test

“We acquired the services of YouGov [a public opinion and data company] to estimate the brand worth of our stadia, and how much sponsorship deals would be worth,” Ramiz said.

“That's not just true of the Gaddafi Stadium, but also the NSK and others. We've been working towards this for a while, and the response from sponsors has been satisfactory. Once we finalise a deal [for Lahore], the name Gaddafi will go completely with a sponsor's name replacing it.”

It is worth noting that when the stadium was built in 1959, it was called Lahore Stadium. In 1974, on his visit to Lahore, Gaddafi delivered a speech at the Organization of Islamic Conference where he supported Pakistan's right to seek nuclear weapons. Following this, Pakistan's then-prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, changed the name of the premier cricket stadium to honour the Libyan leader.

When Gaddafi was deposed, there were strong suggestions that Pakistani cricket would want to disassociate itself from him, but this did not gain any traction.

