Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

PARIS: The Eiffel Tower grew 6 metres (19.69 ft) on Tuesday after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument.

The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 metres after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.

During its construction, the Eiffel Tower surpassed the Washington Monument to become the tallest man-made structure in the world, a title it held for four decades until the Chrysler Building in New York City was topped off in 1929.

The wrought-iron lattice tower is among the most visited tourist sites in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

It has, however, also been used for broadcast transmissions for more than 100 years, with the height of its pinnacle changing numerous times as ageing antennas were replaced.

Live television images showed the helicopter lowering the antenna onto its base atop the tower, where workmen made it secure in an operation that lasted less than 10 minutes.

