ANL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
ASC 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.39 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.91%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FFL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FNEL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
GGGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.71%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.76%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.07%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
TPLP 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.79%)
TREET 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.4%)
TRG 75.68 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.93%)
UNITY 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,325 Increased By 27.9 (0.65%)
BR30 15,312 Increased By 183.7 (1.21%)
KSE100 43,444 Increased By 77.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,846 Increased By 24.8 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Germany reports record COVID-19 incidence before easing curbs

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

BERLIN: Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 198,888 new infections, that is 42,000 higher than a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to more than 17.4 million.

The seven-day incidence rose to a new high of 1,585.4 infections per 1,000 people, up from 1,543.0 the day before. Another 283 people died, bringing the total to 125,873 people.

This week, the government wants to adopt a slimmed-down law that will significantly reduce restrictions around Germany.

The existing law expires on Saturday.

China’s COVID cases rise as Jilin outbreak grows

The government argues that even though cases are rising, there is no longer a major risk of overloading the health system.

Limited protective measures will still be possible in hotspots with high numbers of infections.

Germany Robert Koch Institute

