Opposition’s anti-govt strategy: CM says ‘it’s game over’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the game of opposition is over, as his party government in the centre will thwart the no-confidence motion.

Talking to parliament members from Punjab, here today, the CM said the reputation of the opposition has been tarnished due to undemocratic tactics. The purpose of tabling the no-trust motion is to derail the process of sustainable development in the country, he added.

Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has the confidence of 220 million people of Pakistan because he is the only leader who does not bow down. Among others, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti and Major (Retired) Tahir Sadiq met the CM and discussed political and other issues.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar, while talking to the media at an event regarding Punjab Culture Day, said the opposition is ‘trembling badly’ after ensnaring itself in the call for no-confidence motion.

Labelling the PML-N and PPP as “dictator parties in the guise of democracy,” Hassan said that staunch supporters of ancestral politics, have remained unable to accept Sardar Usman Buzdar, real representative of the people as the CM of Punjab.

Hasaan Khawar said that for the last few decades, PML-N and PPP had been using playing the game of musical chair in politics: a vicious cycle of corruption which was finally brought to an end by the PTI.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the first government that not only appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab from South Punjab but also opened the doors of CM Secretariat for the general public and distributed development funds equally across the province, he maintained.

He further said that the Opposition does not have the required number of votes to make the no-confidence motion a success, therefore, the ‘horse traders’ are looking for a way to escape. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has full confidence in Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Responding to various questions from the media representatives, he said the PTI has taken every step in the last three and a half years in consultation with the allies.

