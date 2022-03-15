Cabinet panel finalises return, readmission pact with UK

ISLAMABAD: The special committee of the Cabinet Monday finalised return and readmission agreement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) and it would be presented for signing between the two countries after final consultation with the UK authorities.

The special committee which was presided over by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed finalised Returns and Readmission agreement between Pakistan and the UK after the approval of the federal cabinet, said a statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig (retired) Musaddiq Abbasi, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naeem Khokhar, and other senior officials.

It said that the agreement would be signed formally between the two countries after final consultation with the UK authorities. After the approval of the cabinet, the draft agreement was sent to the British government for consultation last month.

Under the agreement only allow the repatriation of citizens who had been sentenced by the relevant courts. The committee also decided to finalize Pak-UK Extradition Agreement soon. Agreement on extradition would make possible the extradition of convicted persons between Pakistan and the UK.

