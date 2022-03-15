ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Pakistan

Plea bargain with NAB: Court allows the wife of Eden Housing Scheme’s owner more

Recorder Report 15 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday allowed more time to Anjum Amjad, wife of Eden Housing Scheme’s owner late Dr Muhammad Amjad to finalise the plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rs25 billion scam and extended her pre-arrest bail till May 22. Earlier, the counsel of Ms Anjum requested the court to allow her more time to finalise the plea bargain with the NAB and court permitted the time demanded accordingly.

Hundreds of affectees of the housing scam held a protest demonstration outside the court. The protestors demanded an early decision in the case and cancellation of the bail granted to the suspect. According to the NAB there are over 12000 affectees of the housing scam.

The suspects had collected over Rs25 billion from the public through fraud and fled the country. In September 2018, the Federal Investigation Agency had arrested Murtaza son of Dr Amjad in Dubai. However, he was set at liberty owing to insufficient evidence against him.

