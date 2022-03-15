ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brazil farmers sow 94pc of corn

Reuters Updated 15 Mar, 2022

SAO PAULO: Brazilian farmers in the Center South had sown 94% of their second corn area through the end of last week, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, as growers rush to plant their crop within the ideal climate window.

This marks a 20 percentage point increase for sown area from the same period last year, AgRural said.

The ideal planting window is in the first two months of the year for farmers in large growing states such as Mato Grosso.

Brazil’s second corn, cultivated after soybeans are harvested in the same fields, represents 70%-75% of the country’s total production and allows Brazil to increase competition with US corn exports in the second half of the year.

The government forecasts Brazil’s corn production will grow by 29% this season, reaching 112.3 million tonnes, including first and second corn.

The increase will be driven by a rise in second corn output, which is expected to grow to 86.2 million from 60.7 million tonnes.

Last year, drought and frosts spoiled part of the second corn produced, lowering supplies, exports, and raising the cost of feed for domestic meatpackers.

AgRural said Brazilian farmers had reaped 64% of their soybean area, up from 46% at the same time a year earlier.

In Mato Grosso, Brazil’s top grain state, soy harvesting is virtually finished while in Goias and Mato Grosso do Sul harvesting is nearly over as well, AgRural said.

