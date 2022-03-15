ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Updated 15 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.246 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,648. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.472 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 2.270 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.942 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.793 billion), Silver (PKR 963.095 million), DJ (PKR 849.091 million), Platinum (PKR 486.797 million), Copper (PKR 161.171 million), SP 500 (PKR 148.317 million), Japan Equity (PKR 85.636 million) and Natural Gas (PKR 72.286 million). In Agricultural commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.157 million were traded.

