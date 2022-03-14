Minus-Buzdar formula: Jahangir Tareen group assures its support to PML-N

Lawmakers of the Jahangir Tareen group have decided to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) efforts to oust Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s government in Punjab, Aaj News reported.

The assurance came during a meeting of the opposition leader in Punjab Hamza Shehbaz with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) disgruntled lawmakers at Jahangir Tareen's residence in Lahore.

According to Aaj News, Hamza discussed the current political situation with the group's representatives and sought their cooperation regarding the no-confidence motion against the prime minister and chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Both sides decided to work out a joint strategy on the "minus-Buzdar formula" and also agreed to formulate a strategy for long-term cooperation.

Tareen group’s consultative session

Before the meeting, the members of the Tareen group held an important consultative session, which was attended by Ishaq Khakwani, Awn Chaudry, MPA Salman Naeem, Saeed Akbar Noorani, MPA Abdul Haye Dasti, Ajmal Cheema, Malik Nauman Langrial, Faisal Jabboana, MPA Lala Tahir Randhawa and others.

Awn Chaudry briefed the group members regarding contacts with the PML-Q over the no-confidence motion and other political matters.

Chaudry said that the lawmakers of the Jahangir Tareen group were united, adding that Tareen will personally lead political matters after returning to Pakistan in a few days.