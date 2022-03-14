ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Mar 14, 2022
Pakistan, Britain finalise returns, readmission, extradition agreements

  • Only citizens who have been sentenced by relevant courts will be repatriated
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Mar, 2022

A special cabinet committee has finalised the returns, readmission, and extradition agreements between Pakistan and Britain, reported Radio Pakistan on Monday.

A special committee meeting, chaired by the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad, gave the approval.

The agreement will be submitted for signing between the two countries after final consultation with the United Kingdom.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the draft agreement was sent to the British government for consultation last month.

Pakistan, Britain agree to complete extradition treaty

Under the agreement, only those citizens will be repatriated who have been sentenced by relevant courts.

The committee also decided to conclude the Pak-UK Extradition Treaty at the earliest. The treaty will enable the extradition of convicted persons between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also attended the meeting.

