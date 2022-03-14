ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
‘Very unlikely’ Russian missiles will land in NATO territory

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

LONDON: It is not impossible that Russian missiles could land in NATO territory but it is very unlikely, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, adding that the alliance would respond if it did happen.

Asked about the possibility of Russian missiles landing on NATO territory after a weekend attack on a Ukrainian military training base near Poland, Javid told BBC Radio: “It is not impossible … but I still think at this stage it’s very unlikely.”

Ukraine says Russia talks focus on ceasefire, troop withdrawals and security guarantees

“We’ve made it very clear to the Russians, even before the start of this conflict, even if a single Russian toecap steps into NATO territory, then it will be considered an act of war.”

NATO territory Russian missiles

