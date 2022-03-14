ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -296.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 16,809 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.99%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
European shares rise on Ukraine hopes; Volkswagen surges on strong results

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

European stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end weeks-long conflict, while shares in Volkswagen surged after the German carmaker doubled its operating profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.0%, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessments following weekend negotiations, even as Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.

“No sign yet of hostilities in Ukraine easing, but risk assets are beginning to behave as if most of the negativity is now priced in,” said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

FTSE 100 rises on boost from financials, Ukraine hopes

Auto stocks climbed 4.1% to lead gains among sectors. Volkswagen AG surged 6.6% as higher prices and a more favourable product mix boosted its operating profit.

However, China-exposed miners, which have outperformed recently, fell 1.8%, as surging COVID-19 infections in the world’s top metals consumer fanned worries over economic growth prospects.

Shares of luxury brands such as LVMH and Richemont , which depend on China for a large part of their sales, also declined.

Investors waited for policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England later this week, with both the central banks expected to raise interest rates.

Banks gained 2.8%, extending a rebound from one-year lows hit last week as investors ramped up expectations of rate hikes to combat soaring inflation.

Hopes of progress in peace talks sent oil prices lower. Oil has surged this month after Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine raised concerns about supply disruptions.

French power utility EDF slipped 1.5% after it warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying that wholesale energy price caps and lower nuclear output problems are likely to impact the group’s capability to achieve financial targets.

Dutch tech investor Prosus, which owns a stake in China’s Tencent, tumbled 10.6%, reflecting worries over regulatory concerns.

Telecom Italia climbed 8.0% after it said it would start formal talks with KKR to assess the US fund’s potential 10.8 billion euro ($11.8 billion) offer for Italy’s biggest phone group.

