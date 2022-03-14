ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
ASC 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
ASL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
AVN 85.41 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-4.84%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FNEL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.9%)
GTECH 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
MLCF 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.39%)
PACE 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.23%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.12%)
TPL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.76%)
TPLP 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.69%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.84%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.8%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.39%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,305 Decreased By -43.5 (-1%)
BR30 15,160 Decreased By -435.2 (-2.79%)
KSE100 43,405 Decreased By -248.1 (-0.57%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -124 (-0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen slides to 5-year low as rest of the world sets off for hikes

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: The dollar hit a five-year high against the yen on Monday, as traders braced for the US Federal Reserve to begin hiking rates, while reckoning the Bank of Japan remains dovish.

Commodities and commodity currencies eased amid hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Cryptocurrencies rose after Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Twitter that he owns and won’t sell ether, bitcoin and dogecoin.

The dollar touched 117.88 yen in Asia trade, its strongest since January 2017, at the start of a busy week of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Japan.

“The Ukraine conflict is not expected to prevent the BoE and Fed from raising rates in the week ahead while the BOJ stands pat,” said analysts at Japan’s MUFG Bank.

“Unless there is a significant de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict, the dollar should remain stronger.”

Futures are pricing in between six and seven US rate hikes of 25 basis points each this year, and six in Britain as the war in Ukraine adds to global inflationary pressures.

In contrast, the BOJ is set to remain dovish at its meeting this week as policymakers try to boost the country’s weak economic recovery from the pandemic.

A glimmer of hope for progress toward peace emerged after US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia showed signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, taking the edge off commodity currencies on Monday but sterling and the euro remain under pressure.

The Australian dollar was last down 0.5% at $0.7256 and the kiwi 0.2% lower at $0.6791. The euro was parked at $1.0915 while sterling slipped 0.2% to $1.3013, a 16-month low.

“With the UK more exposed to the Russian supply shock than the US, we think the risks lies with disappointment by the BoE and a weaker sterling down to $1.2894,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analysts.

The dollar index crept up to 99.214.

Pressure on bonds was unrelenting and the two-year Treasury yield, which moves with short-term interest rate expectations, hit a 2-1/2-year high at 1.8090% and benchmark 10-year rates rose to a one-month high of 2.06%.

Bitcoin caught a boost and rose 2% to $38,560, while ether was last up 2.2% at $2,573 after traders took a bullish cue from a series of tweets from Tesla’s Musk about high inflation.

“It is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high,” Musk said.

“I still own and won’t sell my bitcoin, ethereum or doge.”

Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

Yen slides to 5-year low as rest of the world sets off for hikes

$25bn investment achieved in first Phase of CPEC, says Khalid Mansoor

'Unholy alliance' among opposition parties will shatter soon: FM Qureshi

Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

Read more stories