ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

NUR-SULTAN, (Kazakh-stan): Officials in Kazakhstan announced Sunday the arrest of a relative of ex-ruler Nursultan...
AFP 14 Mar, 2022

NUR-SULTAN, (Kazakhstan): Officials in Kazakhstan announced Sunday the arrest of a relative of ex-ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the first known investigation targeting the once-powerful ruling family since bloody political violence in January.

Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption agency said in a statement on its official Telegram channel that businessman and reputed power-broker Kairat Satybaldy had been detained on suspicion of embezzling money from the country’s top telecoms operator and was under investigation for “other crimes breaching the security of the state”.

Satybaldy, one of Kazakhstan’s most influential figures at the point when bloody unrest followed peaceful protests over a New Year gas price hike, is 81-year-old Nazarbayev’s nephew and a reported shareholder in Kazakhtelecom. The anti-corruption agency’s statement did not state whether or not the other crimes for which Satybaldy was under investigation were connected to this year’s violence. Nazarbayev stepped down from the Kazakh presidency in 2019 after nearly three decades in office.

He chose career diplomat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to replace him, but retained key positions for himself and his family members that allowed him to rule from behind the scenes.

Tokayev, 68, has blamed the clashes that left over 200 people dead on bandits and “terrorists” with foreign links, but commentators have linked the chaos instead to a struggle for power at the top of government.

'Old man out!': Anger in Kazakhstan focuses on ex-leader

It was announced that Karim Masimov, a long-time Nazarbayev ally, had been detained on coup-plotting charges in the aftermath of the unrest that moved Tokayev to call in troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation security bloc.

The brief mission bolstered the new president’s rule, and Tokayev has since pledged to avoid the kind of constitutional tinkering that allowed Nazarbayev to stay in office as long as he did.

In a belated public appearance during the crisis, Nazarbayev denied any conflict with Tokayev, referring to himself as “a pensioner” who had willingly yielded his remaining power to his successor.

Tokayev in turn said Nazarbayev “did a lot to turn our country into a strong state” despite “possible miscalculations” in the first indication that the former supremo would not personally be investigated over the events.

Nazarbayev’s eldest daughter, 58-year-old Dariga Nazarbayeva, who was once tipped as a potential successor to the strongman, stepped down from her role as a lawmaker last month.

Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan’s most influential Embezzlement charges

Comments

1000 characters

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories