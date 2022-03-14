Over 130 MPs vow support to Buzdar

LAHORE: While backdoor contacts are underway among political players in the backdrop of current political situation, over 130 Assembly members have met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar during the last three days.

Those meeting with the CM included members of Tareen Group, Aleem Khan Group, Hum Khayal Group, PPP and forward block members of PML-N. Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Women and Minorities Parliamentarians also met with the CM. Assembly Members expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The CM, while talking with the parliamentarians said that Assembly Members are my brother, friends and trustworthy colleagues. “The PTI always adhere to the principles of tolerance and believe in the norms of giving mutual respect in politics”, he added.

The CM categorically stated that only public service has been done in the last three and a half years and also focused our attentions on timely deliverance of work. He vowed that we always headed forward by taking along everyone and will continue to do so in future as well.

The CM disclosed that the PTI government has given historic District Development Package amounting to Rs. 360 billion with the due consultation of public representatives.

He regretted that in the past opponents had been subjected to political victimization. He highlighted that the culture of political victimization has been buried and done away with during the tenure of the PTI government.

He maintained that neither the PTI government indulged into any conspiracy or think evil of anyone. He asserted that the PTI is united and strong and would foil all the conspiracies adding that the opposition would meet with disappointment as well as failure. “The no-trust motion has become a horrifying dream for the opposition and dual faces of those indulging into horse-trading have been unmasked before the nation,” he said.

The CM also jotted down recommendations and proposals of Assembly Members and passed on directions to the concerned officials for resolving them forthwith.

Assembly Members expressed their profound gratitude to the CM for giving on the spot directions to resolve their problems.

