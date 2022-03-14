NKATI, GFS Builders, DMC launch drive to beautify industrial area

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) has launched drive to beautify industrial area with the collaboration of GFS Builders & Developers and DMC. Foundation stone was laid for the renovation of Park and Saba Chowrangi in Sector 16B.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Chairman, Sailani Welfare Trust laid the foundation stone of the project, and offered special prayers. He said that the beginning of beautification of North Karachi Industrial Area is welcome and the efforts of GFS Builders, NKATI, DMC are commendable.

Bashir Farooqi appreciated the role of the industrialist community in stabilising the economy and providing employment, and said that the business community should come forward, and set up more and more industries so that no one would be left unemployed.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President, North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), said that Karachi’s infrastructure is in bad condition and we will continue to play a vital role in improving Karachi’s infrastructure and enhancing the beauty of the city of lights.

Faisal lauded the cooperation of GFS Builders & Developers and DMC and said that the renovation of intersections in North Karachi Industrial Area as well as construction of a park in Sector 16-B would provide opportunities for healthy recreation.

Irfan Wahid, CEO, GFS Builders & Developers, said that GFS will play its role in beautifying Karachi and will continue its cooperation in the style of renovation works in North Karachi Industrial Area with the help of NKATI.

Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner, Central District, welcomed the joint venture of NKATI, GFS, and assured his cooperation, saying that such joint efforts would bring cleanliness and beauty to the Industrial Area.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Chairman, Sailani Welfare Trust, Irfan Wahid, CEO, GFS Builders & Developers, Faisal Moiz Khan, President, NKATI, Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner & Administrator, Central District, Shabir Ismail, SVP NKATI, VP Naeem Haider, Sadiq Mohammad, S Tariq Rasheed, Akhtar Ismail, Shaukat Ismail, Naseem Akhtar, Nasir Darwish, Shahid Ansari, Younus Khamisani, Iftikhar Malik, Mahmood Rangoonwala, Farooq Khatura, Faisal Shabo, Syed Nasir Ali, Yasir Ali, Shehzad Elahi, Kashif Ghauri, Sajjad Aziz, Mudassar Saeed and a large number of industrialists were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022