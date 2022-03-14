ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NKATI, GFS Builders, DMC launch drive to beautify industrial area

Recorder Report 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI) has launched drive to beautify industrial area with the collaboration of GFS Builders & Developers and DMC. Foundation stone was laid for the renovation of Park and Saba Chowrangi in Sector 16B.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Chairman, Sailani Welfare Trust laid the foundation stone of the project, and offered special prayers. He said that the beginning of beautification of North Karachi Industrial Area is welcome and the efforts of GFS Builders, NKATI, DMC are commendable.

Bashir Farooqi appreciated the role of the industrialist community in stabilising the economy and providing employment, and said that the business community should come forward, and set up more and more industries so that no one would be left unemployed.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President, North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), said that Karachi’s infrastructure is in bad condition and we will continue to play a vital role in improving Karachi’s infrastructure and enhancing the beauty of the city of lights.

Faisal lauded the cooperation of GFS Builders & Developers and DMC and said that the renovation of intersections in North Karachi Industrial Area as well as construction of a park in Sector 16-B would provide opportunities for healthy recreation.

Irfan Wahid, CEO, GFS Builders & Developers, said that GFS will play its role in beautifying Karachi and will continue its cooperation in the style of renovation works in North Karachi Industrial Area with the help of NKATI.

Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner, Central District, welcomed the joint venture of NKATI, GFS, and assured his cooperation, saying that such joint efforts would bring cleanliness and beauty to the Industrial Area.

Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Chairman, Sailani Welfare Trust, Irfan Wahid, CEO, GFS Builders & Developers, Faisal Moiz Khan, President, NKATI, Taha Saleem, Deputy Commissioner & Administrator, Central District, Shabir Ismail, SVP NKATI, VP Naeem Haider, Sadiq Mohammad, S Tariq Rasheed, Akhtar Ismail, Shaukat Ismail, Naseem Akhtar, Nasir Darwish, Shahid Ansari, Younus Khamisani, Iftikhar Malik, Mahmood Rangoonwala, Farooq Khatura, Faisal Shabo, Syed Nasir Ali, Yasir Ali, Shehzad Elahi, Kashif Ghauri, Sajjad Aziz, Mudassar Saeed and a large number of industrialists were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NKATI DMC GFS Builders launched drive to beautify industrial area

Comments

1000 characters

NKATI, GFS Builders, DMC launch drive to beautify industrial area

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories