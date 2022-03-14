ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Prices of essential food commodities rise

Amjad Ali Shah 14 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, packed milk, flour, pulses, vegetables, flour, fresh milk and others have sharply risen in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken/meat has increased at Rs291 per kilogramme against the price of Rs271 per kilogramme in the previous week in the local market, while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs180-190, the survey noted.

From Rs10-20 per kg/litre increase was witnessed in prices of cooking oil/ghee in local market as all brand and quality cooking oil/ghee available within range of Rs280-300 and Rs350-400 and Rs450 per kg/litre, the survey revealed.

The survey furthermore noticed one kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs95-96 against the price of Rs90 per kg in the local market. Prices of packed milk have further surged up as from Rs10-20 per litre has been witnessed in the local market, it added.

Similarly, the price of fresh milk has also increased as high fat milk is being sold at Rs140 per litre and low fat milk at Rs130 per litre. However, the prices of flour remained unchanged as a 20 kg bag was sold at Rs1300-1450 while an 80-kg flour bag was available at Rs6400-6500.

An upward trend in prices of pulses was also witnessed and shopkeepers have charged artificial rates of food commodities owing to absence of price check by authorities concerned.

The survey noticed 1-kilogramme good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180 while tota (broken) rice being sold at Rs110-120 per kilogramme.

Dal mash priced at Rs300-320 per kg, white chana (big size) at Rs200 while small-size white chana at Rs160/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs260 per kg, dal chana at Rs200 per kilogramme, dal chilka (black) at Rs240 per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs180 per kilogramme, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120 per kilogramme, and moong at Rs200 per kg., it was noted.

Similarly, the prices of cooking oil/ghee soared up in the local market as all brands/quality being sold within range of Rs250, 280 and 300 per kg and Rs350-400-420 per kg/litre. Black tea was being sold at Rs1050-1100 per kg, while green tea was available at Rs900-950 per kg, the survey noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetable witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. Prices of tomatoes have been reduced at Rs80-100 per kilogramme from Rs 160 per kilogramme, while onion was available at Rs60-70 per kilogramme, ginger at Rs400 per kilogramme, whereas garlic at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chilli at Rs200 per kg while one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Bitter gourd (Karela) was being sold at Rs250/- per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs180 per kilogramme, peas are being available at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80/- per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme.

Long apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90 per kilogramme, while ladyfinger was available at Rs150-200 per kilogramme, one-kilogramme karela (bitter gourd) was being sold at Rs200 per kg, Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme.

Iranian apples are being sold at 200 per kg while locally produced apples available at Rs120-150 per kg, bananas available at Rs50-60 and Rs70 per dozen, guava was available at Rs120-150 per kg, pomegranate at Rs200 per kg, big-size kinnow at Rs120 per dozen, small-size at Rs60-70 and Rs80 while orange was available at Rs80-90 and Rs120 per dozen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

