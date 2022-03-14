ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pant smashes 50 as India build lead in pink-ball Test

AFP 14 Mar, 2022

BANGALORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit a quickfire half-ton as India extended its second innings lead to a mammoth 342 on day two of the pink ball Test on Sunday.

The hosts reached 199 for five at dinner — the second session break in the day-night Test — in a fast-moving match in Bangalore.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul in the first session to bowl out Sri Lanka for 109 in response to India’s first innings total of 252.

Shreyas Iyer, on 18, and Ravindra Jadeja, on 10, were at the crease after India lost half the side, including skipper Rohit Sharma for 46 and Virat Kohli for 13.

The left-handed Pant raised his fifty in 28 balls — a Test record for Indian batsmen — but soon got caught and bowled to left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who has taken three wickets so far. Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good effect against the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at long on while attempting a big hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.

He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.

But Kohli — who has not scored an international century since India’s first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 in the first innings — did not last long as he fell lbw to Jayawickrama.

The star batsman’s Test average has fallen below 50 for the first time since 2017 and he has gone without a century for 73 international innings.

In the morning, Sri Lanka, who were already struggling after resuming at 86-6, were dismissed inside half an hour during the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Jasprit Bumrah pink ball Test Rishabh Pant india vs srilanka

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pant smashes 50 as India build lead in pink-ball Test

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories