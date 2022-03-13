ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

Reuters 13 Mar, 2022

LONDON: British actor Benedict Cumberbatch said on Sunday he hoped to take part in a government scheme to offer Ukrainian refugees somewhere to live.

The new "Homes for Ukraine" scheme will allow members of the public, charities, businesses and community groups to offer accommodation to refugees to come to Britain even if they do not have family ties.

"It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it's something that hangs over us," Cumberbatch told Sky News on the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Eastern Europe embraces Ukraine refugees as workforce

Cumberbatch, known for his roles in "Sherlock", "The Imitation Game" and "Doctor Strange", was wearing a round badge with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on the lapel of his jacket.

"We all need ... to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering," he said.

"Everyone needs to do as much as they can ... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."

Cumberbatch is up at the BAFTAs for the leading actor award for his portrayal of a 1920s rancher in "The Power of the Dog".

Ukraine invasion Ukrainian refugees Benedict Cumberbatch Homes for Ukraine scheme

Comments

1000 characters

Benedict Cumberbatch says he hopes to house Ukrainian refugees

State's responsibility to stop horse-trading: PM Imran

Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border

Russian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis: IMF

US sets high-level talks with China Monday over Russia war

Carey misses hundred as Australia reach 505-8 in second Test

Induction of J-10C in fighter fleet a major milestone: PAF

PM Imran trying to rig no-confidence motion, says Bilawal

On Kyiv's eastern front, Ukrainians hold off Russian tanks

Imran Khan is the 'only leader of Pakistan,' Fawad tells opposition

Read more stories