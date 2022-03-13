PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers to strengthen their engagement with the people to make them aware of the various government initiatives for socio-economic development.

He was talking to Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and different members of the National Assembly from Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, and on women reserved seats, with whom he held separate meetings in Bani Gala.

The prime minister said that successful economic policies of the government have stabilised the country’s economy and now we are at path of sustainable growth.

He also directed them to create awareness among people that the government is fully aware of their plights, adding the government is taking all possible measures to protect them from the negative effects of ‘import inflation’ due to the historic rise in prices of essential commodities in international markets.

Over 35 MPs meet Punjab CM

Khan said that the pro-people measures include reduction of 10 rupees per litre price of petrol and diesel and reduction of five rupees per unit price of electricity.

In addition, there is 100 percent tax rebates for IT companies and freelancers, 100percent foreign exchange holdings and investment in IT startups to promote information technology in the country and create vast employment opportunities for the youth.

Besides, under the Kamyab Pakistan program, in the next two years, 407 billion rupees will be distributed for businesses.

Under the Ehsas programme, the monthly stipend has been increased from 12,000 rupees to 14,000 rupees, while 38 billion rupees has been allocated for 2.6 million scholarships.

The prime minister had decided to hold meetings with MNAs to take them into confidence on the matter of the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

The sources said that the prime minister also exchanged views with the MNAs about his strategy to deal with the no-confidence motion.

It is pertinent to remember that the opposition has submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 9.

