Election Act Amendment Ordinance against the law: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday declared the Election Act Amendment Ordinance against the Law.

According to the order issued by the Election Commission, the Section 181A is in direct conflict with clause 233 of the Election Act. Amending the law is against transparency and giving equal opportunities to all candidates. The Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors have been banned from campaigning.

In accordance to the Code of Conduct the Speakers, Federal Ministers and Advisers to the PM will not be able to campaign as well. Members of the Assembly and Senators will be given conditional permission to campaign. The Members of the Parliament participating in the election campaign will abide by the rules. Elected local government representatives will also be able to participate in the election campaign under the rules.

Notices issued: Election law amendment ordinance challenged in IHC

As per the code of Conduct, political parties were consulted after the Election Act Amendment Ordinance. It is the mandate of the Election Commission to formulate an Election Code of Conduct. The Amended Ordinance was issued keeping in view the mandate of the Election Commission.