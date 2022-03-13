ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Coalition allies clash to the chagrin of ‘beleaguered’ PTI govt

NNI 13 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The first visible crack in the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition has come into public when Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi clashed in public on Saturday in the backdrop of the no-confidence motion tabled by the joint Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media in Quetta, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid alleged that the people having only five seats were blackmailing the PTI for Punjab chief minister ship.

Reacting to the Interior Minister’s statement, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said “I respect Sheikh Sahib but he is forgetting that he during his student life used to take money from the elders of my party.”

The sources said that PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain also took Sh Rasid’s statement seriously and has expressed displeasure over it.

Ch Shujaat said that Sheikh Rashid should not have made such a statement, the PML-Q leadership is angry on his views.

On the other hand, the PML-Q leadership held a consultative meeting on the issue of the current political situation after the submission of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

After the meeting, Ch Shujat said that his party—the PML-Q was not confused about the situation of the no-confidence motion issue but a final decision is likely in tomorrow’s meeting.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is likely to take a final decision in tomorrow’s (Sunday) meeting regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, an important consultative meeting of the PML-Q was held today in which discussions were held regarding the talks between the PML-Q opposition and the government.

Sources said that the consultative meeting of PML-Q ended in which it was decided that the consultation would continue tomorrow.

In this regard, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat said that PML-N is not a victim of any controversy and a final decision is likely to be taken in tomorrow s meeting.

Sources said that the government couldn’t satisfy the PML-Q so far while the talks held between the PML-Q and the government yesterday were also fruitless.

It may be recalled that yesterday Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said that all issues have been agreed with PML-Q, however federal minister Tahir Bashir Cheema while reacting said that Fawad Chaudhry’s claim is rejected. During the meeting, only the PECA Ordinance was discussed.

On the other hand, according to the PML-Q, in politics, not stubbornness or ego, but parliamentary and democratic attitudes are important. PML-Q has always played an important role in the politics of the country, including Punjab.

PPP PDM JUIF PTI Government PMLN PTI govt Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid joint Opposition against PM Imran Khan PMLQ’s Moonis Elahi

