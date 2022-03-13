ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Pakistan

Aleem Khan returns home

Recorder Report 13 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf disgruntled senior leader Aleem Khan has returned to Pakistan after a short visit to London, UK. As per the sources here on Saturday, members of Jahangir Tareen Group (JTG) Awn Chaudhary, Saeed Akbar Nawani and others called on the former Punjab senior minister to discuss the country’s fast-changing political scenario.

On the occasion, Aleem Khan informed the JTG about his visit to London and that the demand for a change of chief minister in Punjab also came under discussion. The participants agreed that they cannot back out from the demand of ‘minus-Buzdar’. They also agreed to intensify their political contacts in the coming days. Sources disclosed that after the meeting Aleem Khan left for the Capital where he will hold talks with various political players.

It may be mentioned that during his visit to London, Aleem Khan reportedly held a meeting with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, which is yet to be confirmed or denied by him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

