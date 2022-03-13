ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
PM, FM Qureshi discuss rapidly evolving political situation

NNI 13 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss matters of mutual interest including rapidly evolving political situation of the country.

Foreign Minister briefed the Prime Minister about his contacts and meeting with members of National Assembly amid opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised the premier about recent incident of Indian missile crashing in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold meetings with members of National Assembly to take them into confidence amid opposition’s no-trust motion.

According to sources familiar with the development, PM Imran Khan will hold meetings with several members of the lower house of the parliament today and on Sunday and will discuss no-confidence motion against him.

Sources further said that the premier will also apprise the lawmakers about plan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to thwart the joint opposition’s motion.

The reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed in the meetings, sources added.

