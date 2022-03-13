Sindh CM says he’s optimistic about no-confidence motion’s prospects

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah talking to media persons at Sehwan said that the people of every region from Sindh to Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir participated in the long march of PPP and gave their decision against the present federal government.

CM arrived here to attend the death anniversary of former Union Council Chairman Jhangara Taluka Sehwan Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah.

CM said that the members of the National Assembly were elected by the people and they had to go back to the people. He said Members of the National Assembly would definitely listen to the voice of the people and Imran Khan would not be the Prime Minister after the success of the no-confidence motion.

Replying a question, he said that Imran Khan was selected but now he was left alone and added that now Imran Khan is a disappointed man and we heard the language of this disappointed man in Karachi.

To a question, Sindh Chief Minister said that Imran Khan should not threaten for the consequences after the failure of the no-confidence motion, “I tell him to do what he has to do; now as he will not have time later”, he added.

Replying to a question, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the decision had already been taken in the long march of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On a question of horse trading, he said that no member was being bought and members of the National Assembly would vote according to public decision.

PPP leaders Raees Amanullah Shahani, Makhdoom Zameer, Umair Tariq Bajari, Sardar Hakim Khan Nohani, Shaman Rahpoto, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain Farid-ud-Din Mustafa (retd) and SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022