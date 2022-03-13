Hot, dry weather likely

KARACHI: Hot weather has started to grip the country’s southern parts, as temperature goes up, the Met Office said on Saturday.

It said that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

But, hot weather may grip central and southern Punjab, Sindh, east and south of Balochistan in the next 24 hours. “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature was witnessed in Leh minus 2 degrees Celsius, Babusar minus 1, Astore and Parachinar 1, each.

