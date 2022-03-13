ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Chinese iron ore makes gains

Reuters Updated 13 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China jumped more than 5% on Friday, rebounding from two sessions of losses, as tight supplies and demand recovery at mills shored up prices.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil stood at 22.45 million tonnes last week, down 567,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that short-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient is picking up “obviously” recently.

“Boosted by positive macro policy, downstream consumption is improving, while profits at long-process steel plants are decent. There’s further restocking demand at mills in the later period,” according to a note by SinoSteel Futures.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, jumped as much as 5.9% to 839 yuan ($132.66) a tonne in morning session. They were up 1.5% to 804 yuan per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Dalian coking coal futures jumped 2.2% to 3,082 yuan a tonne and coke prices inched 0.1% higher to 3,673 yuan per tonne. “Coke futures prices are relatively strong, underpinned by demand recovery expectation and costs,” said SinoSteel Futures.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Construction used steel rebar edged up 0.1% to 4,878 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, increased 0.7% to 5,104 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures, for April delivery, extended losses into the third straight session and dropped 4.1% to 19,140 yuan a tonne, as Shanghai nickel futures dived to a 17% trading limit after resuming trade on Friday. For the whole week, stainless steel prices are set to rise 1.9% amid raw material nickel price volatility.

Yuan iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange steel prices

