SSP explains what actually constitutes ‘road safety’

Press Release Updated 13 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Addl IG Punjab Highway Patrol, Shahid Hanif, SSP Patrolling Region Faisalabad Mirza Anjum Kamal conducted meeting with In-charge posts of Region Faisalabad and mobilize the PHP staff to patrol effectively and diligently to curb crime and regulate traffic in an impeccable manner. Road safety is all about creating awareness about the safety of road. Impatience and recklessness cause accidents on highways.

He emphasised on the action against one-wheelers, violators of one way and overloaded vehicles. Moreover, he said that the workshops and seminars are important tool of inculcating road sense and education about traffic signs, right of way, maintaining of safe distance and hazards of over speeding and use of mobile phone during driving. Mobile Education unit, PHP Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti expressed his feelings while addressing citizens and students about the sensitive subject of road safety precautions and awareness.

He said that most of the fatalities occur due to human error. Moreover, in order to buttress the clean and green Pakistan movement, he distributed 2550 fruit bearing plant trees to all PHP posts.

Furthermore, He said that PHP Personnel will look after the new saplings. Moreover, In case of emergency, happening of incident/accident, the road commuters can call on help line 1124 of Punjab Highway Patrol police.

If the road user faces any kind of harassment on the road or he notices any unlawful activity on the road, he can call on PHP Helpline 1124. Polite, helpful and compassionate is the sole motto of Punjab highway patrol.

