Sarwar Foundation launches medical campaign

Recorder Report Updated 13 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Sarwar Foundation has launched a new campaign aimed at providing free medical facilities to the people by setting up “Free Dental and General Medical Camps.”

In the first phase, these camps have been set up in Warburton and Shahkot in which Dr Waheed-ud- Hameed, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dr Kiran Nayyar, Dr Babra Naveed, Dr Noman and Dr Murtaza provided free treatment to more than 1500 patients. The patients were also given free medicines.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation told media said they are serving humanity with the support of philanthropists and volunteers. Sarwar Foundation hospitals in Chichawatni and Rajana are also providing quality and affordable healthcare services to thousands of patients on daily basis. We also set up free medical camps in different cities of Punjab including Lahore every week where specialist doctors provide medical facilities and medicines to all visiting patients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Governor Sarwar Foundation Begum Perveen Sarwar medical facilities medical campaign

