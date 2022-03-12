PTI has finalised strategy to deal with no-confidence motion: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Saturday that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its strategy to deal with the no-confidence motion, adding that the plan will be disclosed at the right time, reported APP.

As per the state-owned agency, Umar said the opposition was just playing the "no confidence game" to protect their vested interests.

"They are only wasting government time to drag attention on other matters," he said.

The minister said that the day of the no-confidence motion will be remarkable as all coalition groups will be supporting the incumbent government.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

He said there was no truth in reports that a major political major change was being planned in Punjab province.

Umar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only authority to take any decision about any political change in the province, adding that PML-Q has not made any demands regarding the replacement of the Punjab Chief Minister.

In another related development, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said earlier this week that Abdul Aleem Khan as the CM of Punjab was not "acceptable to him."

Aleem Khan joins Tareen Group

As per Aaj News, Buzdar said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, leader of PML-Q, was an acceptable candidate if Abdul Aleem Khan was removed.

The opposition on Tuesday submitted the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the no-confidence motion was submitted with the secretariat.

For the motion to succeed, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

After the filing of the motion, the NA speaker has between three to seven days to summon a session of the NA to conduct voting.