No-trust move: Fazl says optimistic about prospects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Friday, said that the no-confidence motion against the government was in line with the constitution and a universal democratic practice for which the opposition alliance has the required numbers, saying in case the move is not successful, the future of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be decided on roads and streets.

Maulana, while addressing a joint press conference along with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said that the incident that took place the other day at the Parliament Lodges was condemnable.

They further said that entire country knows about the activities taking place at the Bani Gala residence of PM Imran Khan.

Responding to a question, regarding in case the opposition’s no-confidence motion was not successful against the PM, he said “our aim is to oust the present illegal setup by using any constitutional way, if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government managed to fail the PDM’s move of no-confidence, we will take to the streets”, he said.

