Over 35 MPs meet Punjab CM

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: More than 35 MNAs and MPAs including provincial ministers and advisors called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar separately at CM’s office Friday and expressed complete confidence over his leadership.

They reiterated that they were united and will remain unify in future as well. They added that Chief Minister always gave due respect to their opinion besides taking a keen interest in the problems and issues of their respective constituencies.

Usman Buzdar said that we, as a team of PM Imran Khan, have served the people of the province and will continue to do so. Those who were hatching conspiracies have been exposed and such elements have no future.

“We will foil the nefarious designs of the opposition who are bent upon to create political anarchy,” he said, adding: “The opposition’s negative politics will meet its logical end with the No-Confidence Motion. The people of Pakistan love Imran Khan as he pull the country out of the crisis and put it on the right direction.”

Moreover, the CM, while strongly condemned Bilawal’s hateful remarks about the First Lady, termed it proof of moral bankruptcy and advised Bilawal to look into his own peep instead of making unsubstantiated allegations.

The CM also chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

The CM directed to launch a full-fledged province-wide campaign for the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes and directed to submit him weekly reports regarding their arrests. Nothing is more important than the protection of life and property of the people, he emphasised and mentioned that he was personally supervising the law and order situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

