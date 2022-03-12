SSWMB MD accuses private contractors of creating huge garbage dump sites

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Managing Director Zubair Channa Friday said the industrialists contact directly for garbage collection. He said that private contractors were responsible for huge inappropriate dump sites in Korangi.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), he said that Sindh Solid Waste Management has a 5-year contract with a Chinese company which is responsible for collecting garbage from all over the city. MD Sindh Solid Waste said that we are paying 35 US dollars per ton on a daily basis to the Chinese company and are trying to get the garbage picked up by the city completely.

He said that the company has hired 650 sweepers, to clean the city on a daily basis. In this regard, cooperation is required from the industrialists and citizens of Karachi including Kati.

Zubair Channa further said that in case of non-payment, legal action could be taken against the industrialists.

Kati President Salman Aslam said that after the agreement with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, the sanitation system in Korangi Industrial Area has improved a lot. He said that we request all the members to hire the services of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board instead of private contractors and make regular monthly payments so that the affairs of the board could run efficiently and smoothly.

He said that Kati is responsible for members to cooperate fully with the board. President Kati said that industrialists should keep garbage bins in their units and dispose waste on SSWMB vehicles in a timely manner so that industrial waste can be disposed of properly.

Kati CEO Zubair Chhaya said that the performance of the board is satisfactory, especially thanks to Minister of Local Government Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah and MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa who took personal interest in the changing the city’s negative perception.

He said that it is a pity that Karachi was known for its piles of rubbish, but after the performance of Sindh Solid Waste, now the ideology is changing.

Zubair Chhaya requested MD Solid Waste Board that the garbage of District East is dumped in Korangi Causeway which should be stopped immediately.

Chairman Kati Standing Committee, Saleem-uz-Zaman said that the industrialists were happy with the performance of the Waste Board. He said that Kati and Waste Board have fixed three categories of monthly payments, ie, small, medium and large industries from which Rs. 3,000, Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 10,000 per month shall be collected respectively.

